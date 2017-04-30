The Mariners weren't able to keep their winning streak going Saturday after an eventful first inning led to a 4-3 loss. Chase De Jong makes his first MLB start in the final game of the series against Josh Tomlin and Cleveland. Follow here for live updates.
Seattle Mariners
vs.
Cleveland Indians
Progressive Field — Cleveland, Ohio
Time: 10:10 a.m.
TV: ROOT
Radio: 710 AM
Stream: MLB.tv
