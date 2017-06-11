Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (31-32) face the Blue Jays (30-32) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (31-32) face the Blue Jays (30-32) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

James Paxton (5-0, 1.69 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Toronto’s J.A. Happ (0-4, 5.33 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.