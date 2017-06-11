Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (31-32) face the Blue Jays (30-32) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (31-32) face the Blue Jays (30-32) in the final game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
James Paxton (5-0, 1.69 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Toronto’s J.A. Happ (0-4, 5.33 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.