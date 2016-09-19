Follow our live coverage as the Mariners open a three-game series at home against the Blue Jays with big playoff implications.

The Seattle Mariners have a shot at jumping into an American League wild-card playoff spot as they open a three-game home series Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently occupy the A.L.’s second wild-card slot. Going into Monday’s MLB games, the M’s were 2.0 games back in the wild-card race had a 29 percent chance of making the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (79-70) face the Blue Jays (81-68) on Monday at Safeco Field. Taijuan Walker takes the hill for Seattle opposite Toronto’s Marco Estrada.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio.

A.L. Wild Card scoreboards: