The Seattle Mariners have a shot at gaining lost ground in the American League wild-card race spot as they face the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in the second of three games.

Going into Monday’s MLB games, the M’s were 3.0 games back in the wild-card race, tied with Houston and a half-game behind Detroit. Toronto is tied with Baltimore, each currently occupying a wild-card slot.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (79-70) face the Blue Jays (81-68) on Tuesday at Safeco Field. Hisashi Iwakuma takes the hill for Seattle opposite former M’s starter J.A. Happ, who is going for his 20th win this season for Toronto.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio.

A.L. Wild Card scoreboards: