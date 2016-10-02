Follow our live coverage as Felix Hernandez and the Mariners face the A's in their final game of the 2016 season.

With their loss Saturday to the Athletics, the Mariners were eliminated from the postseason. Seattle’s MLB-worst playoff drought continues; the M’s haven’t made a postseason appearance since 2001.

Yet they have one more game to play in the 2016 regular season. Going into Sunday’s matinee against Oakland with an 86-75 record, the Mariners will finish at least 10 games above .500 for just the second time since 2007.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary of Seattle’s matchup Sunday with the Oakland A’s above. Felix Hernandez makes the start for the Mariners opposite A’s lefty Sean Manaea. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. PT and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 770 AM KTTH radio.

