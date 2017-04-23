The Mariners have dropped the first three games of their road trip and now are on the verge of being swept in Oakland. Can Yovani Gallardo (0-2, 6.19) salvage a win against Andrew Triggs (3-0, 0.00)? Follow here for updates.
Seattle Mariners (7-12, L3)
vs.
Oakland Athletics (10-8, W5)
Oakland Coliseum — Oakland, Calif.
Time: 1:05 p.m.
TV: ROOT
Radio: 710 AM
Stream: MLB.tv
