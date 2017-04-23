The Mariners have dropped the first three games of their road trip and now are on the verge of being swept in Oakland. Can Yovani Gallardo (0-2, 6.19) salvage a win against Andrew Triggs (3-0, 0.00)? Follow here for updates.

Seattle Mariners (7-12, L3)

vs.

Oakland Athletics (10-8, W5)

Oakland Coliseum — Oakland, Calif.

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV: ROOT

Radio: 710 AM

Stream: MLB.tv

