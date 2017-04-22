After completing a 6-3 homestand, the Mariners are still looking for their first win entering the third game of their road trip. Ariel Miranda (1-1, 3.06 ERA) goes for the M's against Jharel Cotton (1-2, 5.40) in their third of four in Oakland.
