Undefeated since the All-Star break, the Mariners send recently recalled Sam Gaviglio to the mound in Houston looking to continue the streak. Follow here for live updates.
All of a sudden, the Mariners are back at .500. A dramatic, extra-inning win last night gave the M’s their fifth in a row and kept them undefeated out of the All-Star break. Can they make it six? Follow above for live updates, analysis and commentary.
The recently recalled Sam Gaviglio (3-4, 4.31 ERA) starts for the Mariners, opposite Astros right-hander Brad Peacock (7-1, 2.63 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
- Last night: Mariners beat Astros in the 10th after Jean Segura comes up big in the ninth
- Why it was Sam Gaviglio, not Yovani Gallardo, for the last spot in the M’s rotation
