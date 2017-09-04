Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (69-68) open up a three-game series with the Houston Astros (83-53) at Safeco Field.

The Mariners resuscitated their playoff hopes with a much-needed sweep of the A’s to kick off their homestand over the weekend. Now, the stakes get higher, as Seattle welcomes the AL’s best team to Safeco for a three-game set, beginning Monday afternoon.

Erasmo Ramirez (5-5, 4.43 ERA) gets the start for Seattle, and while the M’s starting rotation has been kept together with duct tape recently, Ramirez has been the team’s most reliable arm over the past month, notching a quality start in his last four outings. Opposing Ramirez is a former Cy Young Award winner in Dallas Keuchel (11-3, 2.91 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 3410 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.