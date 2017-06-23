Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (38-37) face the Astros (50-24) in the opening game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.

The Mariners are red hot, just in time for a weekend series vs. the first-place Astros in sunny Seattle. Winners of five straight and now above .500 for the first time this season, the M’s will get a true litmus test as they prepare to face the best team in baseball.

After sitting out two months with shoulder bursitis, Felix Hernandez (2-2, 4.73 ERA) returns to action Friday night, opposite Houston’s Joe Musgrove (4-6, 5.09 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.