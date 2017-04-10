Follow along live as the Mariners return to Safeco Field for Opening Day vs. the Houston Astros.

Baseball has returned to Seattle, but on a sour note for the Mariners, who have dropped six of their first seven games to start the season.

The Mariners (1-6) will look to turn things around in their first action at Safeco Field, as they take on the Astros (4-3). James Paxton gets the nod for the M’s, opposite Houston righty Charlie Morton.

Follow along live for complete coverage, analysis, photos and more from the Mariners’ Opening Day action at Safeco Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio.

And in case you missed it, here’s some highlights from our 2017 Mariners preview section to help get you ready: