Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Seattle Mariners (78-70) face the Houston Astros (78-70) on Saturday at Safeco Field. Seattle had won eight straight games before losing two in a row to the Astros. The M’s are currently 3 games out of a wild card spot.

Ariel Miranda takes the hill for Seattle opposite Houston’s Doug Fister. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio.

