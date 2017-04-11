Follow along live as the Mariners look to string a pair of wins together as they take on the Astros at Safeco Field in Seattle.

After a nightmare of an opening roadtrip, the Mariners hit the reset button on their 2017 campaign Monday, taking down the Astros 6-0 in their home opener at Safeco Field. Now 2-6 on the year, the Mariners will look to build on Monday’s success and string together consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Ariel Miranda gets the nod for the Mariners, while the Astros counter with righty Joe Musgrove. The M’s will be shorthanded in the field, however, as shortstop Jean Segura was placed on the 10-day DL after injuring his hamstring Monday. Taylor Motter will start in his place, while Mike Freeman has been recalled from Class AAA Tacoma.

Follow along live for complete coverage, analysis, photos and more from the Mariners’ Opening Day action at Safeco Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports and ESPN 710 AM radio.