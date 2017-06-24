The Mariners are looking for their seventh straight win and to clinch the series against the division-leading Astros.

Backed by the return of the King and 13 runs, the Mariners opened their series against the Astros last night with a win, their sixth straight. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (39-37), freshly above .500 and second place in the AL West, face the division-leading Astros (50-25) in the second game of their series at Safeco Field.

The M’s send Sam Gaviglio to the mound (3-1, 3.43 ERA), opposing the Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. (6-1, 2.58 ERA), who makes his first start back from an early June DL stint. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. You can find the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.