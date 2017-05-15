Follow along live as the Mariners take on the A's in the opening game of Seattle's homestand.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (17-21) face the Athletics (16-21) in the opening game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
Yovani Gallardo (1-3, 4.58 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.18 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
