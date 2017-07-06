Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (41-45) face the A's (37-48) in the opening game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

The Mariners have lost seven straight games at home, and after a hot stretch, Seattle has cooled off and dipped four games below .500. After getting swept by the Royals, Seattle will look to get back on track vs. the A’s.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (41-45) face the A’s (37-48) in the opening game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

The M’s send Sam Gaviglio (3-3, 3.48 ERA) to the mound, opposing former Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.