Follow along live as the Mariners look to build momentum at home against the Oakland Athletics.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (18-21) face the Athletics (16-22) in the second game of a three-game series at Safeco Field.
Chase De Jong (0-3, 7.85 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Andrew Triggs (5-2, 2.21 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
