Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (68-68) continue their weekend series against the A's (58-76) at Safeco Field.
The Mariners overcame a 6-2 deficit last night, as a passed ball in the 9th to beat the A’s 7-6. Seattle still sits 3.5 games back of the Twins, but moved ahead of Tampa Bay and Texas in the crowded AL wild-card race.
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
Andrew Albers (2-1, 4.21 ERA) gets the start for the Mariners, opposite Oakland righty Daniel Gossett (3-7, 5.21 ERA). Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (68-68) go for the series sweep of the A’s (58-77) at Safeco Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.
- Last night: Mariners rally to beat A’s on a walk-off passed ball
- Mariners add seven players as rosters expand, plus an update on Felix Hernandez
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.