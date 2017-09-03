Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (68-68) continue their weekend series against the A's (58-76) at Safeco Field.

The Mariners overcame a 6-2 deficit last night, as a passed ball in the 9th to beat the A’s 7-6. Seattle still sits 3.5 games back of the Twins, but moved ahead of Tampa Bay and Texas in the crowded AL wild-card race.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Andrew Albers (2-1, 4.21 ERA) gets the start for the Mariners, opposite Oakland righty Daniel Gossett (3-7, 5.21 ERA). Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (68-68) go for the series sweep of the A’s (58-77) at Safeco Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.