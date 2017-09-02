Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Mariners (67-68) continue their weekend series against the A's (58-76) at Safeco Field.

The Mariners returned home Friday and snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over A’s. Mike Leake turned in a stellar Seattle debut, holding Oakland to two runs over seven innings. It might have been one losing streak too many though. Even after the win, Seattle sits 3.5 games back of the Twins — and behind four other teams — for the second American League wild card.

Now, the Mariners turn to Yovani Gallardo (5-10, 5.78 ERA) looking to string two quality starts together for the first time in a long time. In seven starts since returning to the Mariners’ rotation, Gallardo is 1-3 with a 6.25 ERA. He has had success in his career against the A’s, posting a 2.95 ERA in four games (three starts). He’ll be opposed by Oakland right-hander Jharrel Cotton (7-10, 5.40 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT. Catch the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.