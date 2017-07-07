Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (41-46) face the A's (38-48) in the opening game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

The Mariners have lost eight straight games at home, and nine of their last 11 overall. Earlier this week, manager Scott Servais called this time a ‘critical point’ of the team’s season. If Seattle wants to get back into the playoff discussion, they’ll need to get back on track soon.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (41-46) face the A’s (38-48) in the second game of a four-game series at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

The M’s send James Paxton (6-3, 3.27 ERA) to the mound, opposing former Oakland’s Sean Manaea (7-4, 3.75 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and 710 ESPN AM radio.