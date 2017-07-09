The Mariners close out the first half of the season against the A's having lost five of their last six. Follow here for live updates.

One game away from baseball’s midpoint, the Mariners sit at 42-47, 17.5 games back of the Astros in the AL West and four games out of a Wild Card spot. Although they’ve lost five of six on the homestand, Seattle will look to enter the break on a slightly positive note with a win in Sunday’s series finale vs. the A’s (39-49). Follow above for live updates, analysis and commentary from the Mariners’ final first-half game at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Felix Hernandez (3-3, 5.04 ERA) gets the ball for the M’s, opposing Oakland right-hander Daniel Gossett (1-3, 6.24 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PT. Find the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.

Meanwhile, Mariners 103-mph-throwing pitching prospect Thyago Vieira will pitch for the World team in the Futures Game at Marlins Park. That also gets under way at 1 and can be seen on MLB Network/MLB.tv.