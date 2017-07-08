Having dropped the previous four games of the homestand, the Mariners turned things around Friday in a 7-2 win. Can they get another? Follow here for live updates.

James Paxton got the Mariners back on track last night. Now they’ll look to maintain the momentum in the second game of their weekend series against the A’s (38-49). Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (42-46) continue their homestand at Safeco Field.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Right-hander Andrew Moore (1-1, 3.60 ERA) makes his third MLB start for the Mariners opposite the Athletics’ Chris Smith, making his first — after 63 relief appearances between 2008-10 and this season. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT. You can find the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.