Follow along live as the M's look to keep their playoff hopes alive Friday night in Seattle, and track the other AL wild card games.

The Mariners have three games remaining, and trail the second wild card spot by two games. The odds are stacked against them, but it’s September 30 and they still have a playoff pulse.

Track the AL wild card contenders live and stay tuned later on as Seattle takes on Oakland at home. The Orioles are battling the Yankees in New York, the Blue Jays take on the Red Sox in rainy Boston and the Tigers face the Braves in Atlanta.

Meanwhile in Seattle, Taijuan Walker takes the hill opposite A’s rookie Raul Alcantara. Follow along for live updates, wild card standing and more as the M’s look to make a final playoff push.

Orioles, 2 games ahead of Mariners

Blue Jays, 2 games ahead of Mariners

Tigers, .5 games ahead of Mariners