The Mariners snapped their four-game losing streak in a big way last night. They exploded for 10 runs, thanks in part to a pair of bombs from Robinson Cano, and shut out the Angels behind Ariel Miranda’s masterpiece. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (40-41) take on the Angels in the second game of their three-game set at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The M’s send Sam Gaviglio to the mound (3-1, 3.38 ERA), opposing the Angels’ Ricky Nolasco (3-9, 4.86 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. PT. You can find the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.