Yet again unable to get anything going offensively last night, the Mariners fell to 1-4 to open the 2017 in their series opener in Los Angeles. Felix Hernandez (0-1, 3.60 ERA) looks to get the M's back on track against Ricky Nolasco (0-1, 4.76 ERA) and the Angels.
Seattle Mariners (1-4)
vs.
Los Angeles Angels (3-2)
Angel Stadium / Anaheim, Calif.
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV: ROOT
Radio: 710 AM
Stream: MLB.tv
