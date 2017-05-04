Follow along live as the Mariners look for a series win against the Angels at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (12-16) face the Angels (15-14) in the rubber game of the three-game series at Safeco Field.

Ariel Miranda (2-2, 3.81 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Alex Meyer (0-0, 4.91 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.