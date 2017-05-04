Follow along live as the Mariners look for a series win against the Angels at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (12-16) face the Angels (15-14) in the rubber game of the three-game series at Safeco Field.
Ariel Miranda (2-2, 3.81 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Alex Meyer (0-0, 4.91 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.