Follow along live as Hisashi Iwakuma and the Mariners look to bounce back vs. the Angels at Safeco Field.
Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (11-16) face the Angels (16-14) in the second game of a three-game series at Safeco Field in Seattle.
Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2, 4.15 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.13 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.
