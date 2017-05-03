Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (11-16) face the Angels (16-14) in the second game of a three-game series at Safeco Field in Seattle.

Hisashi Iwakuma (0-2, 4.15 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Ricky Nolasco (2-2, 4.13 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser mode » ]