James Paxton is back on the hill as the Mariners go for a series win in Anaheim.

After exploding for 10 runs in the first game of the series, the Mariners were blanked in the middle game of their series in Anaheim. Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (40-42) attempt to take the rubber match against Angels (43-42).

Big Maple gets the start a day after Canada Day. James Paxton (5-3, 3.44 ERA) blamed mechanical issues for his recent struggles, but rebounded for seven innings of three-run ball his last start against the Phillies. He gets the ball against the Angels’ Jesse Chavez (5-8, 5.04 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 12:37 p.m. PT. You can find the game on ROOT, 710 AM or streaming on MLB.tv.