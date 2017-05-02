The Mariners open up a six-game homestand in Seattle, as James Paxton takes the hill against the Los Angeles Angels to start.

Follow our live coverage, analysis and commentary above as the Mariners (11-15) face the Angels (15-14) in the first game of a three-game series at Safeco Field in Seattle.

James Paxton (3-0, 1.39 ERA) takes the hill for Seattle, opposite Matt Shoemaker (1-1, 4.73 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Pacific time and the game is broadcast on Root Sports TV and ESPN 710 AM radio.

Seattle Times sports staff