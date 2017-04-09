Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 3.00 ERA) opened the season strong against Houston, but he was let down by a similar theme to start the season: a lack of offense. He makes his next start against Matt Shoemaker (0-0, 3.60 ERA) Angels, trying to avoid a sweep.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (1-5)

vs.

Los Angeles Angels (4-2)

Angel Stadium / Anaheim, Calif.

Time: 12:37 p.m.

TV: ROOT

Radio: 710 AM

Stream: MLB.tv

Seattle Times sports staff