Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 3.00 ERA) opened the season strong against Houston, but he was let down by a similar theme to start the season: a lack of offense. He makes his next start against Matt Shoemaker (0-0, 3.60 ERA) Angels, trying to avoid a sweep.
Seattle Mariners (1-5)
vs.
Los Angeles Angels (4-2)
Angel Stadium / Anaheim, Calif.
Time: 12:37 p.m.
TV: ROOT
Radio: 710 AM
Stream: MLB.tv
