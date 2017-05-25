Manager Scott Servais and several members of the coaching staff and a group of 10 players visited injured and recovering soldiers and tour the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON D.C. — With the setup of interleague play, the Mariners face the National League East every three seasons. And usually, but not always, the trips alternate, meaning it could be six more years until the Mariners visit the nation’s capital again.

With the rare opportunity of being in D.C., manager Scott Servais and several members of the coaching staff and a group of 10 players couldn’t pass up on the chance to visit injured and recovering soldiers and tour the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday morning. It was what they viewed a responsibility as being blessed to work in professional sports.

“Any time we have the chance to do it, I feel like we should, especially a place like Walter Reed,” said reliever Steve Cishek. “Those guys deserve the utmost respect. I’m glad guys were able to go out there and give it to them.”

In the midst of a frustrating trip, and brutal losing stretch, those that made the visit were reminded of the relative unimportance of what they were enduring in comparison to those at Walter Reed.

“It was a really humbling experience,” Servais said. “I think more than anything it puts things into perspective. With all of the things that are going on in the world, you do have a tendency to step back and say, ‘We are in a bad stretch right now and we aren’t playing that well as a team on the field, but there are bigger things than that and these people are going through them.’ It was great for our guys to give something back.”

The group from the Mariners met and talked with the injured and recovering soldiers and the medical staff, signed autographs, took pictures and perhaps most important, listened to their stories. Cishek had made similar trips while playing with the Marlins in the National League, but the power of the moment has never diminished.

“It’s pretty sobering,” he said. “You see that we just play a game, but those guys go out there and risk their lives for the freedom of our country. It makes you appreciate what they do at a whole other level. It also makes you think, ‘what am I doing? These guys are out there trying to get healthy and grinding out recovery, a lot of them lost their limbs and I’m sitting here complaining because my hip is a little sore.’ ”

Note

• Servais hinted that after a strong two-inning outing on the recent homestand from Edwin Diaz, he might soon return to his closing job that he lost after a walk-filled meltdown on May 15.

So when the ninth inning rolled around and the Mariners were holding a 4-2 lead on Thursday, Diaz came in for the save situation. He quickly retired the first two batters on a fly out and a ground out. Pinch-hitter and former teammate Adam Lind beat out a ground ball to the right side deep into the shift for a single. But Diaz got pinch-hitter Matt Wieters to fly out on the first pitch for his eighth save.

“I feel good,” he said. “They gave me the opportunity to pitch the ninth and get the save and I did the job.”

So is Diaz the closer?

“We like him in that spot,” Servais said. “He’s got great stuff. Hopefully, he can build on that.”