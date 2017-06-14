At Minnesota, Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homer for Seattle (33-34) and Edwin Diaz picks up his 11th save of the season.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mariners manager Scott Servais wasn’t going to let this win get away. He called on his closer Edwin Diaz to put in extra work on Wednesday night. The young right-hander did just that, recording a four-out save and securing Seattle’s 6-4 win over the Twins at Target Field.

It wasn’t without drama. Diaz allowed two runners to reach with one out in the ninth. But he struck out Eddie Rosario and got the dangerous Brian Dozier to fly out to center to notch his 11th save of the season.

With the win, Seattle improves to 33-34 on the season.

Twins starter Ervin Santana came into the game with an 8-3 record and 2.20 ERA, which was third lowest in the American League. But in looking at his 13 previous starts individually, Santana showed that he could be really good — 10 starts of two runs allowed or less, including six where he didn’t allow a run. Or he really struggled, giving up a combined 18 runs in three starts.

His outing against the Mariners was the latter. Santana pitched five innings — his second shortest outing of the season — allowing five runs on a season-high nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Seattle got to Santana immediately. Ben Gamel led off the game with an infield single and Mitch Haniger followed with his fifth homer of the season, sending a line drive over the wall for a 2-0 lead.

The Mariners continued to apply pressure on Santana. They loaded the bases with two outs in the second inning, but didn’t score. Mike Zunino made sure an opportunity wasn’t squandered in the third inning. After striking out in his first at-bat against Santana, Zunino didn’t repeat his same mistakes. With runners on first and second and two outs, he crushed a first pitch slider from Santana off the facing of the upper deck in deep left center for his sixth homer of the season and a 5-0 lead.

Given a 5-0 lead, Seattle starter Sam Gaviglio cruised through four innings, allowing just one hit.

But he fell victim to the home run ball. In the fourth inning, he surrendered a pair of solo homers to Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton. His outing ended in the sixth on a misplaced curveball to hulking Twins slugger Miguel Sano, who crushed a two-run homer to left to cut Seattle’s lead to 6-4.