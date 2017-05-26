It will be Whalen's sixth big league start of his career. He made five last year with Atlanta.

BOSTON — The Mariners version of “As the Rotation turns …” brings a new face to try and provide innings and a chance at victory.

On Friday, manager Scott Servais announced that right-hander Rob Whalen would be making the start on Saturday afternoon vs. the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Whalen becomes the 12th different pitcher to make a start for the Mariners this season. That growing total is due to injuries and inconsistent outings. The hope for Whalen’s start is simple.

“We aren’t looking for him throw seven shutout innings, just keep us in the ball game, though I’ll take seven shutout,” Servais said with a smile.

Whalen knew there was a chance that he might start, but it wasn’t confirmed until he wasn’t used in long relief in the series in Washington D.C.

“I wasn’t sure,” he said. “I was kind of waiting to hear so I can get my parents up here.”

It will be the sixth big league start of his career. Last season he made five starts with the Braves, posting a 1-2 record with a 6.57 ERA. His best outing came against the Nationals, when he pitched six innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits with three walks and six strikeouts. That experience has helped him approach this start with a little less anxiety.

“This year I feel a lot more calm than I did last year,” he said. “It’s the familiarity of having some time last year and having some success. It’s easier now when you take the mound because you aren’t wondering if your stuff is going to play at this level.”

But there will be some nerves given the surroundings. Pitching in Fenway Park is a dream come true for players, but it can also be a nightmare for pitchers because of the hitter-friendly dimensions in left field with the green monster. Whalen is relishing it.

“It’s really cool, he said. “I got here early so I could go do all the nerdy stuff and be a little kid because I’ve been wanting to come to this park since I started dreaming about playing baseball. I’ve always been low-key Red Sox fan growing up. So it’s real cool to be here. This history is really amazing and be able to take that mound is going to be really cool.”

Whalen has yet to throw a regulation pitch in Mariners uniform. He was called up earlier this season, but was only with the team for a day as an extra reliever in the bullpen. He never appeared in the game.

“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “The one day I got called up here, I didn’t get to throw and it was a little disappointing.”

But he’ll get to throw on Saturday against a solid Red Sox team that scored 38 runs in the four previous games leading into Friday.

“He has a good slider, good curveball,” Servais said. “He did not have a good spring training. He was kind of out of sorts and had to get his arm strength back.”

Whalen dealt with shoulder inflammation and later a strained calf in the spring. The shoulder issues were a hangover to the 2016 season where he pitched more than 150 innings — a career high.

“My shoulder just didn’t feel right,” he said. “It was tough for me because I made myself irrelevant to this team. I got traded here and there were some great opportunities and to make myself irrelevant kind of ticked me off a little bit. It was my own fault.”

After rebuilding the strength in his shoulder, Whalen made four starts with Tacoma, going 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA. In his last outing with the Rainiers, he pitched eight innings, giving up one earned run on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

“My time in Triple A, my numbers might look good, but I felt like I was getting better with every start,” he said. “That was my first career complete game. I didn’t realize how quick that game was flying by. I was just kind of in a good zone there, using both breaking balls and throwing strikes with them.”

The Mariners lost a pair of players from the organization on waivers claims. The Dodgers claimed both infielder Mike Freeman and right-hander pitcher Chris Heston off of waivers on Friday afternoon.

Heston, 29, was designated for assignment on Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Andrew Aplin, who was claimed off waivers from the Astros. Heston made two appearances with the Mariners this season, including a start on Sunday. He allowed 12 earned runs in five innings pitched. Seattle acquired him from the Giants in the offseason in a trade for a player to be named later.

Freeman, 29, was placed on waivers and claimed without being designated for assignment. He hit just .067 (2 for 30) with a homer and a RBI in 16 games over two separate stints with the Mariners. Freeman’s departure leaves an open spot on the 40-man roster, which could be useful for general manager Jerry Dipoto.

Mitch Haniger (strained oblique) continued to work out, but no date for him to begin a rehab stint has been set.

Felix Hernandez (shoulder bursitis) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday at Fenway Park, while Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder inflammation) will throw a bullpen about two days later. Lefty Drew Smyly (flexor strain) played catch out to 100 feet and “picked up the intensity” per Servais.