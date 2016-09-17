Besides his daily duties with Taijuan Walker and his mechanics overhaul, pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre has added another side project to his already busy daily schedule — fix the mechanics and hopefully find the command of hard-throwing reliever Arquimedes Caminero.

During the Mariners’ recent trip to Oakland and Anaheim, Stottlemyre had Caminero throwing bullpen sessions trying to refine a few changes with him not being used in games.

“When a guy throws that hard and you aren’t having that much success, there is usually a reason why,” manager Scott Servais said. “The ball is flat or they are seeing it or it’s very straight. So Mel is trying to come up with some different things to maybe create some angle with his pitches or maybe more deception. He’s got a great arm and we just have to try and get more out of it.”

Sunday Houston @ Mariners, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Sports

The Mariners acquired Caminero from the Pirates on Aug. 6 in a trade that would eventually send two minor league pitchers to Pittsburgh. In his first few outings, Caminero dazzled fans and frustrated hitters with a 100 mph-plus fastball. He looked to be a nice bullpen complement to closer Edwin Diaz.

Caminero worked six scoreless innings in his first five outings for the Mariners, allowing just three hits with five strikeouts.

But over his next 10 outings, he posted a 7.20 ERA, giving up 14 runs on 18 hits in 10 innings pitched along with eight walks and just seven strikeouts.

Inconsistent command with his fastball and slider had him behind in counts often and led to hard contact.

Caminero hadn’t pitched in 10 days when he stepped on the mound in Friday night’s 6-0 loss to Houston. He threw 12/3 innings, not allowing a run or hit with a walk and three strikeouts.

“It was nice to see him get some work,” Servais said. “And with the things he’s been working on with Mel, he looked better.”

Caminero is under club control but out of minor-league options next year, meaning he needs to make the team out of spring training or be designated for assignment. The Mariners aren’t going to give up on a hard-throwing reliever that makes minimal salary. They’ll continue to work with him. Even at age 29, a tweak or a fix to the mechanics can make a difference.

“Bullpen guys are a little different,” Servais said. “Sometimes they don’t figure it out till they get to their late 20s, early 30s and they’ll put together a nice three-, four-, five-year run. Any time you that kind of an arm, you are always willing to work with that guy because the upside is so big with something like that. We’ll continue to work and see what we come up with.”

Notes

• First baseman Adam Lind took batting practice for the second straight day to test his sprained right index finger. The batting practice on Friday didn’t go as well as hoped with Lind bothered by swings and the vibration off the bat. The batting practice on Saturday wasn’t quite much of an issue. He was able to finish the session.

The Mariners hope he’s available by Monday to start the series against the Blue Jays.

• Even with a right-hander starting against them on Saturday night, Dae-Ho Lee got the start at first base in place of Lind. Rookie Daniel Vogelbach, who was called up last week, struck out three times in the loss to the Astros on Friday night. Servais has said they won’t overexpose Vogelbach even with Lind out.