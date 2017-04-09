Has this stretch of bad baseball torpedoed the Mariners' postseason hopes a week into the season?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Mariners will try to salvage a win in the series finale against the Angels and then head home to Seattle for the home opener on Monday at Safeco Field.

“I’m looking forward to it quite a bit,” manager Scott Servais said of the home opener. “It’s been a very long spring training. We spent five days in Houston and I think all the guys are looking forward to it. We’d love to get on the plane in a happy mood tonight and get this one today.”

It hasn’t been an ideal start to the season for the Mariners. They haven’t hit with runners on base. Their best three hitters are scuffling. And they are doing anything but getting off to the fast start that Servais had discussed heading into the season with a 1-5 record coming into Sunday.

Someone made the comment on a tweet that playoff teams don’t go through stretches like the Mariners are going through right now. The percentages of making the playoffs after such a slow start aren’t favorable. Maybe 10 percent. But thanks to some insomnia, I went back through last season’s schedule for the Cubs and the five AL playoff teams, here’s a look at some of the stretches of bad play.

Chicago Cubs

June 20-27 — lost 6 of 7

June 30-July 9 — lost 9 of 10

Indians

April 25-May-1 — lost 5 of 6 with three walk-offs

May 9-15 — lost 4 of 6

May 27-May 31 — lost 4 of 5

June 11-15 — lost 4 of 5 (followed by an 11-game win streak)

July 9-18 — lost 5 of 7

July 22-27 — lost 4 of 5

August 1-7 — lost 5 of 7

August 23-29 — lost 5 of 6

Sept. 12-18 — lost 4 of 6

Sept. 24-28 — lost 4 of 5

Rangers

April 22-25 — lost 4 in a row

May 1-5 — lost 4 of 5

June 29-July 7 — lost 7 of 9 (part of a stretch where they went 4-14).

Sept. 4-8 — lost 4 of 5

Red Sox

April 17-23 — lost 5 of 7

June 1-5 — lost 5 of 7

June 20-27 — lost 6 of 8

July 22-30 — lost 7 of 9

August 2-11 — lost 6 of 9

August 24-30 — lost 5 of 7

Orioles

April 13-19 — lost 4 of 5

April 22-26 — lost 4 of 5

May 22-31 — lost 7 of 9

June 10-17 — lost 5 of 7

June 30-July 4 — lost 5 in a row (four-game sweep by Mariners)

July 17-20 — 4 in a row

July 26-30 –5 in a row

August 6-11 — lost 5 of 6

August 25-31 — lost 5 of 7

Sept. 17-22 — lost 5 of 6

Blue Jays — Started the season 3-5

April 5-12 — lost 5 of 6

April 20-27– lost 6 of 8

May 11-18 — lost 6 of 7

June 18-27 — lost 6 of 8

Sept. 2-14 — lost 9 of 12

Sept. 20-30 –lost 4 of 5

Obviously throughout the course of a 162-game season, there will be stretches of poor play. These teams obviously were able to offset those lulls with periods of strong play. Can this year’s version of the Mariners offset this poor start with an extended period of solid play and wins? They believe they can. Others might not. There has been minimal signs of it so far. But if they plan to not bury themselves, they might want to pick it up here.

The running tally on the Mariners’ 3-4-5 hitters from Fangraphs.

Matchups

Angels numbers vs. Hisashi Iwakuma

Mariners numbers vs. Matt Shoemaker

On this day in Mariners’ history

1980 – Dave Heaverlo is acquired from Oakland just hours before the opening night contest vs. Toronto. He arrives during the game and then tosses 1.1 innings of hitless relief to earn the save in the 8-6 win.

1985 – Al Cowens and Phil Bradley pace the Mariners to a 6-3 win over Oakland with three hits each before a Kingdome crowd of 37,161, the Mariners fourth consecutive Opening Night victory.

1990 – Ken Griffey Jr. goes 4×5 with a home run and three RBI in a season-opening, 7-4 victory at California.

1999 – Butch Henry allows two hits over 7.0 innings in his Mariners debut for a 6-1 win over Oakland.

2013 – The Mariners and Astros combined for 22 hits, 8 home runs and 25 runs scored in a slugfest at Safeco Field. The Astros won 16-9 behind 5 home runs. The 25 runs scored were the most in a single-game at Safeco Field, and the home runs were tied for third-most.

2014 – The Mariners were limited to one hit in a 2-0 loss against the Los Angeles Angels. Albert Pujols hit his 594thcareer home run, passing Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff on the all-time home run list.

Game notes