Pregame notes, quotes, matchups and lineups for Sunday's series finale between the Mariners and the Houston Astros.

After winning eight games in a row, including six straight on the road, the Mariners have come back to Safeco Field and have scored one run in two games. They had been the highest scoring team in baseball in the month of September.

So what’s happened?

Well, Astros starters Collin McHugh and Mike Fiers followed a similar game plan of throwing a ton of offspeed stuff at Seattle’s hitters. Here’s McHugh’s numbers from his start from Brooks Baseball

And here’s Fiers’ numbers

Pretty safe to say that Doug Fister will follow a similar game plan. The Mariners have to adjust to beat him. Fister has used his curveball often this season.

Another aspect of the Mariners offensive struggles is the mini-slump of their best overall hitter. Robinson Cano has just one hit in his last 19 at-bats, and over the last 10 games, he’s hitting .154 with a .463 OPS.

Cano has expanded the strikezone some during this run and swinging at some questionable pitches.

“It’s kind of what Robby does,” manager Scott Servais said. “He has the ability to hit a lot of pitches all over the strikezone and sometimes out of it, and hit them hard. Sometimes that’s really good and sometimes that’s a detriment. Robby’s had a great year for us and he wants to help out and he wants to get the big hit and drive in the big run. It’s human nature. He just needs to slow it down a little bit and be who he is. When we go well as a club, it’s when we are very comfortable passing the baton. If you don’t get your pitch, take your walk or whatever and give it to the next guy. We need to get back on the that train.”

It’s a mentality and philosophy that Servais and his staff have preached since the first days of spring training. They’ve been good at following it or returning to it when they’ve strayed.

“We’ve been pretty quick about it,” he said. “Some guys are better at it than others. They are just more accomplished. The guys that do the damage in our lineup, Robby, Seager, Nelson, they are going to expand it at times. But you have to keep it in control and do what you can.”

Also ….

Adam Lind is back in the lineup after being unavailable the last five games with a sprained index finger. Lind took batting practice for the second straight day on Saturday and felt better.

“Hopefully, he hits it right on the barrel because I know it doesn’t hurt him when he squares it up,” Servais said. “It’s when it’s off the end or the handle when it hurts. We’ll run him out there today and see what happens. He’s maybe not 100 percent but he looked much better.”

Batter vs. starting pitcher matchups

Mariners’ starter Ariel Miranda has never faced the Astros

Mariners numbers vs. Doug Fister

American League Wild Card Standings

On this day in Mariners’ history

1985 – The Mariners recorded back-to-back shutouts for only the second time in the clubs nine year history, defeating the Kansas City Royals for the 7th consecutive time, 6-0, at Kansas City. Bill Swift, Roy Thomas and Edwin Nunez combined for the three-hit effort, while Dave Henderson drove in 3 runs with a 3-for-4 effort.

1992 – The Mariners unveil a new logo (the nautical compass rose) and new colors (Northwest green, silver and navy) and announce that new uniforms will be worn during the 1993 season.

2001 – Seattle returns to the field for the first time since the Sept. 11 tragedy, beating Anaheim at home, 4-0.

2009 – Ichiro hits a 2-out, 2-run walk-off home run off Mariano Rivera to give the Mariners a 2-1 win… Seattle snapped a streak of 27 consecutive saves against them by Mariano Rivera…Rivera had not blown a save against the Mariners since August 23, 1997… It was Ichiro's 3rd walk-off hit of the season (last: 9/17 vs. CWS) and the 1stwalk-off home run of his career…it was the 3rd walk-off home run by the Mariners this season (Ryan Langerhans (8/7 vs. TB; 8/25 vs. OAK).

2012 – The Mariners played the longest game in Safeco Field history (by time) losing 4-2 to the Orioles in 18 innings in a time of 5:44.

2013 – Hisashi Iwakuma threw 8.0 scoreless innings in the Mariners 8-0 win at Detroit. Iwakuma extended his road scoreless innings streak to 25.0 innings, tying the club record held by Brian Holman (1989) and Randy Johnson (1994).

2014 – The Mariners defeated the Angels 3-1 to earn a split in a four-game series in Anaheim. Fernando Rodney recorded his 46th save of the season, setting a single-season club record. Felix Hernandez allowed 3 hits in 7.0 scoreless innings while recording 11 strikeouts. Tied 0-0 in the 9th inning, Logan Morrison delivered a 2-out, 3-run home run for the game-winner.

2015 – Danny Farquhar picked up the win in relief, his first win since Sept. 8, 2014, as the Mariners won 3-1 in Texas…Mariners bullpen tossed 4.2 scoreless (and hitless) innings, extending its streak to 21.1 scoreless innings spanning 6 games.

Pitching probables

Game notes