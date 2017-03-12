Another trade for GM Jerry Dipoto -- his 15th of the offseason -- lands the Mariners some outfield depth

PEORIA, Ariz. — Pat Venditte will report to a new big league team when he returns from Jalisco, Mexico after pitching for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

On Sunday morning, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto finalized a trade to send the switch-pitching Venditte to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for minor league outfielder Joey Curletta. It was Dipoto 15th trade of the offseason and 41st since taking over as Mariners GM.

Curletta, 23, spent all of last season in the Dodgers’ farm system, playing in 27 games with Class A Rancho Cucamonga and then being promoted to Class AA Tulsa, where he appeared in 77 games. He hit .251 (92-for-367) with a .786 on-base plus slugging percentage, including 17 doubles, five triples, 17 homers and 67 RBI in the combined 104 games. He’s a big presence in the batter’s box, standing 6-4 and weighing more than 240 pounds.

The Dodgers sent him to Philadelphia on Sept. 15 as the player to be named later in the trade for Carlos Ruiz, who is now the Mariners back-up catcher. Curletta was a sixth-round pick for Los Angeles in 2012 out of Mountain Point High School in Phoenix.

Here’s some video of him at the minor league level.

Venditte, 31, posted a 5.73 ERA (14 ER, 22.0 IP) with 19 strikeouts in 15 combined relief appearances with Toronto and Seattle in 2016.