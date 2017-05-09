Fien had been designated for assignment by the Mariners twice this season.

PHILADELPHIA — The Mariners made a minor trade with the team they are playing on Tuesday. The team announced that it had sent right-handed reliever Casey Fien to the Phillies in exchange for cash considerations.

It was considered a minor league trade since Fien isn’t on the 40-man roster. It also means he’s unlikely to face Seattle in the short two-game series at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Fien, 33, was recently designated for assignment by the Mariners for the second time this seasons and later outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma.

In six appearances, Fien allowed 10 runs in six innings pitched with six strikeouts and four walks. The Mariners had hoped he could provide some veteran stability in the middle innings. But he struggled to throw strikes and keep runners off base in his big league time.