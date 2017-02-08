With an excess of catchers, the Mariners traded Jesus Sucre to the Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto made his 12th trade of the offseason on Wednesday afternoon, sending catcher Jesus Sucre to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Sucre was designated for assignment on January 26 when the team traded for left-hander Dillon Overton. Sucre was later outrighted to Class AAA Tacoma on Feb. 1 after clearing waivers.

The outright assignment would’ve allowed the Mariners to keep Sucre in the organization, but there really wasn’t a need. With the team adding veteran Tuffy Gosewich to the 40-man roster on a waivers claim with the purpose of playing him as the starting catcher in Tacoma, having Sucre in the organization would be somewhat redundant. Sucre was also out of minor league options, which was the impetus for the acquisition of Gosewisch, who has an option remaining.

Sucre, 28, played in nine games for the Mariners last season, hitting .480 (12-for-25) with two doubles, a homer, five RBI and two walks. He started the season on 60-day disabled list after fracturing his ankle while playing winter ball in Venezuela. He played in 29 games with Class AAA tacoma, hitting .300 (24-for-80) with three doubles, a triple and 10 RBI.