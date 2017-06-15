Lewis banged his knee against the wall, but has no structural damage to his surgically repaired knee.

When the Class A Modesto Nuts took the field for Thursday night’s road game against Inland Empire at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernadino, Calif., top prospect Kyle Lewis was not in the starting lineup for the third straight game.

It set off a small panic amongst prospect fanatics and Mariners fans, who track the organization’s top young talent. The worry is heightened given Lewis’ recent injury history, which included a gruesome season-ending knee injury last July in a collision at the plate and the subsequent major knee surgery and recovery that followed.

Was Lewis’ recent absence due to more complications from his recovery?

Reached via text message, general manager Jerry Dipoto allayed any fears about Lewis’ health. Dipoto confirmed that Lewis banged his knee against the wall in the outfield while playing defense in a game. After getting the knee checked it out, there was no structural damage. But it was sore and bruised.

From Dipoto’s text:

“We’re opting to handle it conservatively, largely based on the fact he’s still in the early stages of returning to play. We won’t put him back in the lineup until the soreness subsides. No sense in stressing the issue. We suspect it’ll be a couple days, but no major concerns.”

Lewis was the Mariners’ first-round pick in the 2016 draft out of Mercer University. He immediately ascended to the top of the organization’s prospect lists. Before the injury, he was hitting .299 with a .915 on-base plus slugging percentage, eight doubles, five triples, three homers and 26 RBI in 30 games with Short-A Everett in 2016.