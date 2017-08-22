Modesto's Mitch Canham was named manager of the year while utility player Eric Filia was named to the postseason All-Star team.

ATLANTA — Nick Neidert hasn’t thrown a pitch in the Class A Cal League since July 17, having earned a deserved promoted to Class AA Arkansas.

But the Mariners’ top pitching prospect was so dominant in his time with the Class A Modesto Nuts that he still took home the Cal League’s top honor for a pitcher.

On Tuesday, the league released it’s end of the season award winners. Neidert, 20, was named the league’s pitcher of the year. In 19 starts in the Cal League, he dominated, posting a 10-3 record with a 2.76 ERA. Neidert struck out 109 batters in 104 1/3 innings pitched while walking just 17. He allowed three runs or less in 18 of his starts and opponents batted just .244 against him. Of the more than 1,300 pitches he threw, 69 percent of them were strikes. He closed out his time in Modesto in dominant fashion, going 5-0 in his last five starts, posting a 1.45 ERA and striking out 27 batters in 31 innings pitched.

Neidert hasn’t been able to replicate that success at the Class AA level. He’s 1-3 with a 6.56 ERA in six starts with Arkansas. He left his last outing after being struck by a line drive and was placed on the disabled list after suffering a deep bone bruise in his right forearm.

Besides Neidert, Modesto manager Mitch Canham was named the league’s manager of the year. In his first year as a manager in the Cal League, Canham led the team to the Northern Division 1st half title with a record of 39-31. It was the first time Modesto has won the first half since 2004. Canham, a native of Richland and a Lake Stevens grad, led Class A Clinton to a title last season in his first year managing at any level. A former All-American at Oregon State and first-round draft pick, Canham is considered a rising star in the organization. He was given the Mariners’ Dave Henderson minor league staff member of the year award last season.

Modesto outfielder Eric Filia was named as to the Cal League’s postseason All-Star team as the utility player. Filia plays all over the field, but his best position is ”hitter.” In 115 games for the Nuts, Filia is hitting .311 with a .793 on-base plus slugging percentage, 21 doubles, five triples, three homers and 53 RBI.