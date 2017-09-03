With the win and Minnesota losing Sunday, Seattle moved to 2½ games back in the American League wild-card standings.

There’s more than a few ways to look at the Mariners after Sunday’s 10-2 trouncing of the A’s at Safeco Field.

First, they continue frustratingly streaky. After losing five straight to close out the previous road trip, they came back to Safeco — a place where they hadn’t played great in the second half — and beat an inferior team in three straight games. With the win and Minnesota losing Sunday, Seattle moved to 2½ games back in the American League wild-card standings.

The offense, which has been a little more inconsistent than manager Scott Servais and fans would expect, has come to life in the series against the A’s. Seattle banged out 17 hits on Sunday with Robinson Cano and Mitch Haniger each notching four hits and homering and seeming to be busting out of slumps.

While three wins and all the runs were nice and important, the next three days at Safeco will be significantly more difficult with the division-leading Houston Astros coming to town. The Mariners will face lefty Dallas Keuchel, recently acquired Justin Verlander — both Cy Young winners — and Lance McCullers Jr. in the series. It will certainly be a test for the offense.

Starter Andrew Albers was outstanding if not always efficient. He retired the first 11 batters he faced before issuing a two-out walk in the fourth inning for his first base runner. He carried his bid for a no-hitter into the sixth inning. But with his pitch count at 85 entering the frame, the possibility of a solo no-hitter seemed unreachable. It became moot when Matt Olson led off the inning with a solo homer into left for the A’s first hit.