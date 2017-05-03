After tying the score in the ninth, the Mariners allow two runs in the 11th in opener of home series.

Mariners right fielder Ben Gamel fully extended — laid out, glove outstretched — trying to get to an Albert Pujols line drive in the 11th inning. But the ball skipped by Gamel’s glove, rolling behind him and allowing the tie-breaking run (a guy named Mike Trout) to score from first.

The Mariners lost 6-4 to Angels in 11 innings on Tuesday, a bizarre game that lasted nearly five hours, saw Edwin Diaz blow a save in the eighth inning, Robinson Cano tie the score with two outs in the ninth inning and 37-year-old DH Albert Pujols steal third. But the decisive play of the game was Gamel’s attempt in the 11th.

“It’s the only play I thought I had at the time,” Gamel said. “It was tough. I think if I stop and try to keep me in front, it’s going to skip off the grass. I think it’s the only play I had.”

His throw to second baseman Robinson Cano, however, was high and bobbled, negating any play the Mariners might have had to throw out Trout at home.

“Got to make a better throw,” Gambel said. “It’s on me.”

That was how the game ended but just as intriguing was how it even got there.

In the eighth inning, Mariners manager Scott Servais called on his electric young closer, Diaz, to protect a one-run lead and deliver a four-out save. Diaz surrendered a two-run homer to the first batter he faced, left-handed-hitting Kole Calhoun, who gave the Angels a 4-3 lead.

Servais also had lefty reliever James Pazos warming up in the bullpen — Calhoun has struggled this season against lefties and Pazos has been tough agains them — but elected to go with Diaz.

“The thought was, I was only going to go to Eddie for four outs tonight,” Servais said. “If we would have needed five (outs), Pazos probably would have faced Calhoun. But Eddie’s been our guy, been one of our best guys — right, left, doesn’t really matter. He made a mistake.”

It was Diaz’s second blown save of the season — the other also came in a loss to the Angels back in early April when the Mariners blew a six-run lead. After a pair of rough outings early, Diaz hadn’t allowed a run in his previous four appearances. In fact, he’d allowed just one hit in those four appearances, and in his last two outings, he had been especially dominant, recording five strikeouts.

It wasn’t out of character for Servais to try to get four outs of Diaz, either. Diaz’s last save, against Cleveland, was a four-out save in which he didn’t allow a hit and struck out three.

The Mariners struck back with two outs in the ninth inning, when Robinson Cano punched a single to beat the shift and score Jarrod Dyson. Dyson had singled with one out and advanced to second on a walk from Gamel, who perhaps benefited from the distraction Dyson caused at first.

That brought up Cano, who delivered as the remaining loyalists at Safeco Field chanted “Rob-bie” like extras in a Disney movie.

It was only a brief reprieve, however, as the Mariners lost their third game in a row. They are 0-4 against the Angels this season.

In the 11th inning, Pazos walked Trout and then jumped ahead of Pujols 0-2, but he couldn’t put him away.

“Just too fine trying to put him away,” Pazos said. “Trying to make a pitch too nasty.”

After the double to Pujols scored Trout, Pazos didn’t pay attention to Pujols at second, and he swiped third fairly easily.

“That’s just a mental error,” Pazos said. “That can’t happen, especially in that situation right there. We have to keep him on second. Keep him on second, he doesn’t score. That’s on me.”

Servais offered a similar message after the game.

“We didn’t execute,” he said. “We didn’t execute late in the game — pitching, defense, we let Pujols get too big of a lead and take third on us. There were some things we just didn’t execute. We didn’t play the game the right way, and it caught us tonight.”

Overshadowed by the semi-chaos was a revealing start from James Paxton. There are many ways to measure Paxton’s improvement as a pitcher — how about that 1.43 ERA? — but Servais offered up anecdotal evidence before Tuesday’s game.

“Our team feels it when he takes the mound,” Servais said. “Guys go out there knowing we’re going to get a good outing, and he’s going to keep us in the game.”

It’s that last part — keep us in the game – that felt significant after watching Paxton slog through 51/3 innings. He walked five batters, more than he’d walked in any game this season and just one fewer walk than he’d issued in his previous starts combined. He gave up five hits, the second-most he’s allowed in a game this season, and had six strikeouts, the second-fewest total in his six starts.

It wasn’t his worst start, but it was far from his best. And yet Paxton kept the Mariners in the game, kept working his way out of game-changing problems, giving the Mariners a chance.

“He kept us in there, no doubt,” Servais said.