BOSTON — One injured starting pitcher is ready to return to the Mariners’ rotation this week, while two others threw off the mound in their recovery from shoulder issues.

On Saturday, manager Scott Servais confirmed that lefty James Paxton will be activated from the disabled list and start the opening game of the Mariners’ homestand on Wednesday vs. Colorado.

Paxton made a rehab start Friday night for Class AA Arkansas in Little Rock and came out of it healthy. He pitched four innings, allowing two runs on five hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

“I watched a little video,” Servais said. “He looked clean and looked healthy like he wasn’t holding back on anything. He got his pitches in, and everything went OK.”

Paxton was placed on the disabled list May 5 with a forearm strain. He had been the Mariners’ most productive starting pitcher, having posted a 3-0 record with a 1.43 ERA in six starts. The Mariners need him in their beat-up rotation.

“Paxton is anxious to get back,” Servais said. “We saw that string he had going early in the year, building off what he did last year and kind of how he’s carrying himself. He’s taken a lot of pride of being a guy that goes out there and shuts the other team down and gives us a chance.”

Felix, Iwakuma throw bullpen sessions

Meanwhile, Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma both threw bullpen sessions before the game — the first time that either has been on the mound since going on the disabled list.

Hernandez is dealing with shoulder bursitis and has been on the DL since April 26. He seemed optimistic and upbeat following his 25-pitch session of fastballs and changeups.

“I feel pretty good,” he said afterward. “I’ve got no problems with the shoulder.”

Asked when he thought he might be able to rejoin the rotation, he replied: “I’d like to be on the mound tomorrow, but they don’t want me to. I don’t know yet. We’ve got to talk it out.”

He hasn’t enjoyed his time away.

“It’s been tough,” he said. “Two years in a row on the DL is not good for me.”

Hernandez will likely have to throw two more bullpens and then a rehab outing or two before returning.

But this was a good first step. His mechanics were better than expected.

“Actually it was really good, I was throwing a lot of strikes,” he said.

Iwakuma, always stoic, wasn’t quite as upbeat. He’s coming back from shoulder inflammation that put him on the DL on May 10.

“It’s the first bullpen, so it’s hard to say,” he said through interpreter Antony Suzuki. “It wasn’t the best bullpen. But it is what it is. I have to make progress moving forward.”

Asked about his shoulder, he replied: “It’s OK. It’s not perfect. But it is what it is. It felt OK.”

That isn’t exactly a glowing outlook. But he felt like it wasn’t a setback or an issue to take him off his throwing program.

“I would like to move forward,” he said. “I think it will feel better.”