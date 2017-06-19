Hisashi Iwakuma allowed four runs on four hits in two innings and the Tacoma Rainiers fell to the Salt Lake Bees 6-3 Monday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.

Also in a rehab outing, shortstop Jean Segura (high ankle sprain) was 0 for 3 and scored on Gordon Beckham’s RBI single.

Leonys Martin and Tuffy Gosewisch each had two hits for the Rainiers, who had eight hits as a team.

Iwakuma, who was scheduled to throw 70 to 75 pitches, was pulled from the game after throwing 49.

Hillsboro 9, At Everett 2

Riley Smith allowed one run in six innings and Yan Sanchez tripled and homered, driving in four runs for Hillsboro.

Juan Camacho homered for the AquaSox and Jonas Lantigua had an RBI double.

The Hops used a five-run fourth inning, when Sanchez hit a two-run homer, to help put the game away.

The Hops took three of five, and won the series in Everett for the fourth straight year.