Hisashi Iwakuma allowed four runs on four hits in two innings and the Tacoma Rainiers fell to the Salt Lake Bees 6-3 Monday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.
In a rehab outing, Hisashi Iwakuma allowed four runs on four hits in two innings and the Tacoma Rainiers fell to the Salt Lake Bees 6-3 Monday night in a Pacific Coast League game at Cheney Stadium.
Also in a rehab outing, shortstop Jean Segura (high ankle sprain) was 0 for 3 and scored on Gordon Beckham’s RBI single.
Leonys Martin and Tuffy Gosewisch each had two hits for the Rainiers, who had eight hits as a team.
Iwakuma, who was scheduled to throw 70 to 75 pitches, was pulled from the game after throwing 49.
Hillsboro 9, At Everett 2
Most Read Stories
- Seattle police fatally shoot black Seattle mother; family demands answers WATCH
- ‘Get back! Get back!’: Seattle police release audio, video of fatal shooting of Charleena Lyles WATCH
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
Riley Smith allowed one run in six innings and Yan Sanchez tripled and homered, driving in four runs for Hillsboro.
Juan Camacho homered for the AquaSox and Jonas Lantigua had an RBI double.
The Hops used a five-run fourth inning, when Sanchez hit a two-run homer, to help put the game away.
The Hops took three of five, and won the series in Everett for the fourth straight year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.