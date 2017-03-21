Heston never made it out of the third inning of his start

A’s 8, Mariners 5 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

The return of three key players from participation in the World Baseball Classic — Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and Jean Segura — also meant the return of a Seattle lineup that looked pretty much like it could on Opening Day.

Cano certainly looked ready for the season — as he had in the WBC when he hit .300 — going 2-3 with a walk and driving in three runs.

Cruz also walked twice while Segura had a single and a walk and a stolen base in four plate appearances.

None of it proved enough as the Mariners couldn’t overcome the first subpar start of the spring for Chris Heston, who gave up six earned runs on seven hits — including five doubles — in two-and-one thirds inning.

Heston is expected to start the season in Tacoma serving as starting pitching depth and had given up just three earned runs in 9.1 innings before Tuesday.

“The ball seemed like it was up and in the middle and then they were very aggressive,’’ said manager Scott Servais. “They got some fastballs arly in counts and they weren’t waiting around working counts at all. They just got up there and letting it fly and the ball wasn’t at the bottom it was in the middle.’’

Of the three WBC returners, Servais said the obvious — “it was good to have those guys back.’’

“Robbie swung the bat really well. We’ll get these guys in a consistent rhythm playing wise and go from there.’’

Of the three, the one he most wanted to see was Segura.

While Cruz and Cano each got 20 at-bats, Segura had just 11.

“Segura needs to play,’’ Servais said. “He’s the one that hasn’t played very much and he wants to play and he knows he hasn’t played In think five days now so we will get him in there tonight and probably be back out there (Wednesday) and get him in a good spot so when we are in our final week here we can just play it out like a regular season week and make sure these guys are ready to go.’’

Player of the game

In his first game back from the WBC, second baseman Robinson Cano had a double and a single driving in three runs and also had walk.

Quotable

“We had the bases loaded four times and never got a big hit. Just one of those games,’’ — Servais on the game.

On Tap

The Mariners will host the Angels in Peoria at 1:10 p.m. Cody Martin, who is 1-0 in five games, will make his first start of the spring. The Angels will start right-hander Yusmeiro Petit. The game will be televised on Root Sports and MLB TV and broadcast live on mariners.com

