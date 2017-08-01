Seattle is on a hot streak, having won five of six series since the All-Star break.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Scoring eight runs in a game should guarantee you a win on almost every occasion. But there is something about playing against the Rangers in Globe Life Park that makes no amount of runs scored a certainty for victory with no lead feeling safe or comfortable.

On Tuesday night, the Mariners needed all eight of their runs scored and one brilliant defensive play from Jarrod Dyson and Kyle Seager in the eighth inning to come away with an 8-7 victory and secure a series win over the Rangers.

“It’s never easy in this ballpark,” said manager Scott Servais. “Nice win, but not an easy one. We knew coming in tonight we’d have to piece it together with the pitching and we had just enough.”

They didn’t make it easy on themselves. The Mariners held leads of 5-0 in the fourth inning and 8-3 in the sixth inning, and still found themselves trying to escape extra innings or a chance at walk-off misery.

On a night when a combined 15 runs were scored and 24 hits were banged out, it took a play on defense — the “play of the game” per Servais — to secure a victory for Seattle. It came in the eight inning with Seattle clinging to a one-run lead. With two outs and pinch runner Delino DeShields — representing the tying run — on first base, Nomar Mazara dumped a soft single into center off of Nick Vincent.

DeShields decided to go first to third, hesitating momentarily as he rounded second before returning to full sprint. Dyson knew he couldn’t catch the ball on the fly, so he played it on the hop anticipating a throw to third.

“It was probably one of the in-between plays for him,” Dyson said. “I couldn’t dive for the ball so I had play it off the hop to play it safe. I came up with a good a throw.”

Good?

It was fantastic. He threw the ball in probably the one foot area where Seager could catch it and apply a quick tag for the out, which he did. But that wasn’t simple either. The ball short-hopped about six inches in front of Seager’s glove. He caught the ball on the heel of his Rawlings, applied the tag and didn’t lose the ball in the process.

“That was an unbelievable throw by Dyson,” Seager said. “That was a huge play. If he throws it off even a little bit, I don’t know what happens after that. I could feel the ball in my hand. I’m glad it stuck.”

It was the ninth runner Dyson has thrown out on the bases this season, tied for most in the American League with Melky Cabrera.

“He gets rid of it really quickly and he’s got a live arm,” Seager said. “And he’s really accurate and he gets a lot more on it than people think.”

Dyson’s speed and athleticism also make a difference. On that throw, he was able set his feet and get behind the ball to use his full body, not just his arm.

“I stayed back and got in on the hop up so I can have a little bit momentum going forward coming through on the baseball,” he said. “It worked out perfectly.”

Perhaps opponents underrate Dyson’s arm?

“I don’t know,” he said. “It might be the small frame. I’m just going to come out and make plays.”

After seeing his team avoid catastrophe in the eighth, closer Edwin Diaz made it drama free in the ninth, working a 1-2-3 inning to notch his 20th save.

With the win, the Mariners improved to 55-53 — just the second time this season they’ve been two games over .500. They’ve now won five of six series since the All-Star break and sit 1 1/2 games back from the wild card game.

Seattle got an abbreviated start from Erasmo Ramirez, who pitched just 3 1/3 innings. But it wasn’t unexpected.

Ramirez hadn’t started a game since June 21. The Mariners hoped he would give them between 65-80 pitches and four to five innings. But it became clear in the fourth inning that the little right-hander was losing steam.

“He hit the wall,” Servais said. “You could see it.”

After a throwing error by shortstop Danny Espinosa put the leadoff runner on base, Ramirez then left a first-pitch cutter over the inside half of the plate to Rougned Odor, which is not ideal.

Odor connected on the pitch like it was the jaw of Jose Bautista, hammering it into the upper deck of right field for his seventh homer in nine games. It cut the lead to 5-2.

Two batters later, Joey Gallo, a mammoth human being with frightening power, displayed it, smashing a solo homer over the wall in center and up on top of the roof of the pavilion well beyond it to cut the lead to 5-3.

That highlight-reel blast ended Ramirez’s outing, but not because of any whiplash that it might have caused.

“Odor was maybe expecting the cutter and just jumped on it,” Ramirez said. “The ball to Gallo was a mistake pitch in a good hitter’s count. I wasn’t getting tired. The pitch mix was a mistake.”

Long reliever Casey Lawrence, who would eventually earn his first big league win, entered the game and quickly ended the inning with two quick outs.

The Mariners appeared to put the game out of reach once again in the top of the sixth, scoring three insurance runs all with two outs. Dyson’s RBI single started the score and Robinson Cano followed with a two-run double into deep left center to make it 8-3.

But Gallo and his massive power struck again in the sixth. He mashed another homer to center off Lawrence. It wasn’t as prodigious, but it was more damaging since two runners were on base. It cut the lead to 8-6.

The Rangers made it a one-run game against the parade of relievers that the Mariners used trying to slow their rally. It came with a little bit of controversy.

After benefiting from a pair of balks being called on lefty Alex Claudio on Monday, the Mariners felt the sting of the balk call in the seventh inning.

With two outs and Odor on first, Mike Napoli appeared to fly out to deep left field to end the inning. But a balk was called on the pitch on Tony Zych. So Odor was moved up to second and Napoli returned to the batter’s box. Predictably, he singled to center to score Odor, cutting the lead to 8-7. Two batters and two pitchers later, Nick Vincent ended the inning with a strikeout of Gomez.

“It was similar to what they called on Claudio,” Servais said. “He just wasn’t stopping and kind of rushing. He did balk. Fortunately, we were able to get out of that inning.”