The Mariners got an unexpected gift when hard-throwing high school pitcher Sam Carlson was suddenly available to them in the second round of this year’s Major League Baseball draft. Given that Carlson was a player they considered selecting in the first round, Seattle’s director of amateur of scouting Scott Hunter jumped at the chance to take a first-round talent with a second-round pick.

“In the age of bonus pool and signability, teams might have backed off and cut deals with other people and we saw an opportunity to make a run at Sam,” Hunter said. “In the 30s when Sam was still there, I looked at Jerry (Dipoto) and I said maybe we should make a couple of calls to the agent. He said, ‘go get him.'”

But that good fortune always came with the cost of a small fortune. It’s a price Seattle was willing to pay, signing Carlson to professional contract on Wednesday afternoon at Safeco Field. Per MLB.com, Carlson received a $2 million signing bonus. The slot for that pick was $1,206,900

The Mariners knew they would have overpay and were more than willing to do so given Carlson’s talent and potential and also his commitment to the University of Florida.

“I had a pretty good idea of what I wanted to do when it came time for the draft,” Carlson said. “When the Mariners came around, the opportunity was right. Me and my agent felt it was the best decision for me and my future.”

What makes Carlson worth the money?

“He’s a physical kid that’s 6-foot-4, 210 pounds and room to grow into his body,” Hunter said. “He’s kid that we think is on his way to bigger and better things. He’s already throwing 95 mph, he’s got a breaking ball, he’s got a feel for a changeup and there’s still a lot of room to grow into his body. We are never going to put a timetable on a high school kid, but he’s physically ready to go. Now it’s just learning the baseball life and the pro lifestyle. I think that’s the next step.”

Carlson will report to the Mariners complex on Tuesday and will compete for the Arizona League Mariners this season. He’s going to back home first to attend a banquet honoring him as the Gatorade Player of the Year for Minnesota.

“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “I can’t wait to get to work. I know it’s going to be a long process. But I’m just very thankful for my parents and everyone supporting me along the way.”

When the Mariners selected Carlson, they knew what it would cost them and they would have to be creative not to go over their allotted bonus pool while signing Carlson and first-round pick Evan White. Selecting Wyatt Mills in the third round helped. Seattle also signed several other players under slot value.

“We wound up being under,” Hunter said. “We were able to manage it. We had some opportunities to really balance it. We were able to get Evan White and Sam Carlson done fairly quick and then made some moves.”

The Mariners have signed 30 of the 40 players drafted, including their first 12 picks. Hunter said two more players could sign in the coming days to wrap up the draft class.

Carlson got the VIP treatment at Safeco from Hunter and the Mariners front office before Wednesday’s game vs. the Tigers. With his mother and father flanking him, he signed his contract, met with manager Scott Servais, hung out in the clubhouse with the players, went on the field for batting practice and even signed a few autographs.

“It feels amazing,” he said. “I know everyone talks about their retractable roof. I think that’s super cool. And they also talk about how it’s a pitcher’s park and that’s a little heartwarming.”

White will get the same treatment on Friday and will take batting practice. He’s currently participating in mini-camp in Peoria, and we’ll fly up with players headed for short-season Everett on Wednesday.