Sumner grad and UW standout Nick Hagadone has signed a minor league deal with the Mariners with an invite to spring training. He sat out all of 2016, recovering from elbow surgery.

Nick Hagadone has a chance to return home.

The big left-hander, who graduated from Sumner High School and played collegiately at the University of Washington, has signed a minor league contract with the Mariners with an invite to spring training.

Hagadone, 31, spent all of 2016 rehabilitating after undergoing surgery in February to repair a fracture in the elbow of his throwing arm. It was his second such procedure on the elbow. In July of 2015, Dr. James Andrews performed the first of two procedures, which was meant to stabilize the medial epicondyle bone. Hagadone was pitching in a rehab start at the Class A level when the injury occurred. Hagadone agreed to a minor league deal with the Brewers before the 2016 season, but the contract was voided after an issue arose with the physical. He underwent the second procedure about a month later.

Hagadone last appeared in big league game with Cleveland in July of 2015. He pitched in 36 games, posting a 0-1 record and 4.28 ERA. In parts of five seasons with Cleveland, Hagadone made 143 appearances, posting a 4.72 ERA. His best season came in 2014 when he appeared in 35 games, posting a 2.70 ERA. In 23 1/3 innings, he struck out 27 batters.

When healthy, Hagadone has a plus fastball that tops out at around 96 mph.

Hagadone was a standout at Sumner High in football and baseball. He was selected by the Mariners in the 36th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft in 2004, but did not sign. He blossomed into a first-team All-Pac-10 reliever as junior, posting a 6-1 record with 11 saves and a 2.77 ERA. He , instead attending the University of Washington. He was a First-Team All-Pac-10 selection his junior year (2007) after going 6-1 with 11 saves and a 2.77 ERA in 23 relieve appearances and two starts. He was taken with the 55th overall pick in the 2007 draft by the Red Sox.

With the signing of Hagadone and right-hander Jean Machi, also on a minor league deal, they will have 63 players at big league spring training. That number could change in the coming days, depending on what happens with reliever Jonathan Aro and catcher Jesus Sucre, both of whom were designated for assignment.