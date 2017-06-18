Only second-round pick Sam Carlson - a hard-throwing, right-handed high school pitcher -- remains unsigned of Seattle's first 11 picks.

Ryan Divish
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

ARLINGTON, Texas — Much of the Mariners draft class got to work on Sunday morning with a light workout at the team’s complex in Peoria, Ariz. The team announced that 26 of the 40 players had signed professional contracts, including 10 of the first 11 picks. All were expected to report for mini-camp.

Hard-hitting first baseman Evan White, the Mariners top pick and No. 16th overall in the first round, highlighted the group of signings.

White, 21, will eventually report to short-season Everett, but he will make a stop in Seattle on Thursday and meet manager Scott Servais, tour Safeco Field and take batting practice with the Mariners.

The only unsigned pick out of the first 11 rounds is hard-throwing, right-hander Sam Carlson out of Burnsville High School in Minnesota, who was a second-round pick. Carlson just wrapped up his prep season on Friday as his team lost out in the state tournament. Mariners director of amateur scouting Scott Hunter said that a tentative agreement has been reached with Carlson’s advisors and a deal should be finalized this week.

The list of draftees (players in bold have signed)

RD

PICK

PLAYER

POS

B-T

HT

WT

DOB

SCHOOL

HOMETOWN

1*

17

Evan White

1B

R-L

6-3

205

04/26/96

University of Kentucky

Gahanna, OH

2

55

Sam Carlson

RHP

R-R

6-4

208

12/03/98

Burnsville High School

Savage, MN

3*

93

Wyatt Mills

RHP

R-R

6-3

175

01/25/95

Gonzaga University

Spokane, WA

4*

123

Seth Elledge

RHP

R-R

6-2

238

05/20/96

Dallas Baptist University

Frisco, TX

5*

153

David Banuelos

C

R-R

6-0

205

10/01/96

Long Beach State University

Ontario, CA

6*

183

Oliver Jaskie

LHP

L-L

6-3

210

11/17/95

University of Michigan

Ada, MI

7*

213

Max Roberts

LHP

L-L

6-5

160

07/23/97

Wabash Valley College

Valparaiso, IN

8*

243

Billy Cooke

CF

R-R

5-10

175

09/26/95

Coastal Carolina University

Maitland, FL

9*

273

Jorge Benitez

LHP

L-L

6-3

160

06/02/99

Leadership Christian Academy

Levittown, Puerto Rico

10*

303

Randy Bell

RHP

R-R

5-10

190

02/11/95

University of South Alabama

Woodville, MS

11*

333

JP Sears

LHP

R-L

5-11

180

02/19/96

The Citadel

Sumter, SC

12*

363

Darren McCaughan

RHP

R-R

6-1

200

03/18/96

Cal State Long Beach

Downey, CA

13

393

Luis Alvarado

RHP

R-R

6-4

180

01/05/97

Nebraska

Salinas, Puerto Rico

14

423

Trevor Casanova

C

L-R

6-0

200

06/22/96

El Camino College

Corona, CA

15

453

Tommy Romero

RHP

L-R

6-2

225

07/08/97

Eastern Florida State College

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

16

483

Orlando Razo

LHP

L-L

5-11

185

07/07/95

UC Davis

San Mateo, CA

17

513

Jamal Wade

RHP

R-R

6-0

205

02/08/96

Maryland

Owings Mills, MD

18

543

Myles Christian

CF

L-R

6-2

180

02/26/98

Olive Branch High School

Olive Branch, MS

19*

573

Kevin Santa

SS

L-R

5-10

180

03/09/95

University of Tampa

Yabucoa, Puerto Rico

20*

603

Troy Dixon

C

L-R

6-2

205

04/26/95

St. Johns University

Egg Harbor Township, NJ

21*

633

Connor Hoover

SS

L-R

5-10

185

07/18/96

University of North Georgia

Appling, GA

22*

663

Johnny Adams

SS

R-R

6-0

198

09/02/94

Boston College

Walpole, MA

23*

693

Sam Delaplane

RHP

R-R

5-11

175

03/27/95

Eastern Michigan University

San Jose, CA

24*

723

Louis Boyd

SS

R-R

5-10

169

05/04/94

University of Arizona

North Vancouver, BC

25*

753

Bryan Pall

RHP

R-R

6-1

215

10/28/95

University of Michigan

Orland Park, IL

26*

783

Austin Hutchison

RHP

R-R

6-1

205

04/09/95

University of Mount Olive

Dandridge, TN

27*

813

Collin Kober

RHP

R-R

6-1

185

09/08/94

McNeese State University

Lake Charles, LA

28*

843

Johnny Slater

CF

L-L

6-1

185

08/09/95

University of Michigan

Southfield, MI

29*

873

David Gerber

RHP

R-R

6-1

200

09/24/94

Creighton University

Naperville, IL

30*

903

Scott Boches

RHP

R-R

6-5

205

10/17/94

Marist College

Festerville, PA

31*

933

Ryan Costello

3B

L-R

6-2

200

06/13/96

Central Connecticut State University

Wethersfield, CT

32*

963

Ryan Garcia

1B

L-L

6-2

205

07/08/95

Point Loma Nazarene University

Oceanside, CA

33

993

Chris Castellanos

LHP

L-L

5-10

185

05/08/95

Stanford University

Long Beach, CA

34*

1023

David Hessslink

LHP

R-L

6-2

190

04/12/95

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

San Diego, CA

35

1053

Hunter Lonigro

RHP

R-R

6-3

190

10/29/98

Connellsville Area School

Connellsville, PA

36

1083

Heston Kjerstad

CF

S-R

6-3

180

02/12/99

Canyon Randall High School

Amarillo, TX

37

1113

Jesse Franklin

CF

L-L

6-2

207

12/01/98

Seattle Prep

Seattle, WA

38

1143

Kolby Somers

LHP

L-L

6-1

195

06/03/99

Century High School

Hillsboro, OR

39

1173

Jack Smith

SS

R-R

6-2

185

07/26/99

Mercer Island High School

Mercer Island, WA

40

1203

Zach Needham

3B

S-R

6-2

205

06/07/97

Edmonds Community College

Puyallup, WA
